UK court to rule on parliament suspension

24th Sep 2019 8:09 AM

Britain's top court will rule on Tuesday whether Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend parliament was unlawful, a judgment that could lead to the recall of the legislature, giving lawmakers more chance to obstruct his Brexit plans.

Johnson advised Queen Elizabeth to prorogue, or suspend, parliament on August 28, a move his opponents said was made to stymie challenges to his promise to take Britain out of the European Union on October 31 with or without a divorce deal.

Johnson says the aim of the suspension - from September 10 until October 14 - was to allow him to bring in a new legislative agenda.

The Supreme Court said its 11 judges would hand down their judgment at 10.30am local time on Tuesday.

brexit house of lords privy council uk court uk parliament

