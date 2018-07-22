‘Ugly, disgusting’ brawl shames AFL

SICKENING footage of a 45 second brawl involving more than 10 people has emerged of a "disgusting" moment following Geelong's thrilling win over Melbourne on Saturday night.

Footy commentators, including Fox Sports personality Neroli Meadows, have lashed out at the ugly scenes where Cats and Demons fans were filmed kicking and punching each other during a "wild" brawl at the Cats' GMHBA Stadium, formerly known as Kardinia Park.

The incident unfolded just seconds after the Cats sealed a memorable victory when Zach Tuohy booted a goal after the siren to hand Geelong a scintillating two-point AFL comeback.

The footage shows Geelong and Melbourne supporters appearing to verbally attack each other before the confrontation turned violent.

A man in Geelong colours is seen stomping on a man already being held on the ground.

A Demons supporter also appeared to hit his head on the concrete after being thrown to ground by another man.

Nothing like a sore loser - had a beer thrown at the back of my head after such a joyous after the siren win. Cats fans took care of a few drunk Melbourne fans - who kept picking fights and were police forced out #sad #AFLCatsDees pic.twitter.com/Fs1P2UgZTP — TheProfits.com.au (@TheProfitsComAu) 21 July 2018

The incident unfolded at Kardinia Park's standing-only terrace section.

The vision shows venue security only arrive and intervene in the brawl after members of the crowd had already separated the brawling fans.

An estimated dozen police officers then arrived and eventually evicted several members from the Stadium.

The member of the crowd who captured the footage of the incident, Drew Patchell, said he was struck by a cup of beer while witnessing the fight.

"I looked around … a Melbourne fan was on the floor and a few (were) holding each other," he said.

"(it) wasn't great to witness."

He also suggested on Twitter that the brawl was caused by Melbourne fans "picking fights".

Commentators have labelled the footage "ugly" and "disgusting".

Melbourne’s Neville Jetta reacts after the loss. Picture: Getty Images

It has completely overshadowed the Cats' massive 16.4 (100) to 14.14 (98) win.

Tuohy's cool set shot from 35m out capped off a stunning Tom Hawkins-inspired resurgence for the Cats, who overcame a 29-point deficit to storm home.

Forward Tom Hawkins played the game of his life, booting four of his equal career-high seven majors in a dominant final term to put the Cats back on track for an AFL finals berth.

The 198cm tall spearhead was nearly unstoppable in the final term, capitalising on supply from a Geelong midfield that dominated the centre clearances when the game was on the line.

Patrick Dangerfield (28 disposals, two goals), Tim Kelly (32 touches) and Gary Ablett (31) played huge roles in the Cats' comeback, while Tom Stewart was rock- solid down back.

"It was a real credit to the resilience and the fight in the group because there would be occasions where teams are in that situation and they turn up their toes," Geelong coach Chris Scott said.

"But you just can't say that about our group at the moment." The win lifts Geelong to seventh on the AFL ladder, trailing the sixth-placed Demons on percentage.

It is a huge missed opportunity for the Demons given a win would have lifted them into the top four.

"Clearly they're shattered," Demons coach Simon Goodwin said of his players.

"I think we're past the point of having admirable losses. We want to be a club that starts to win these type of games." Melbourne appeared to be home safe when Tom McDonald's crumbing goal early in the final term extended their lead to 29 points.

But the Cats turned the tables, Hawkins' seventh major cutting the deficit to two points before Tuohy sealed the deal after the siren.

- with AAP