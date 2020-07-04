Menu
The entire MMA world has been left reeling after the shocking news Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father had lost his COVID-19 battle.
Sport

UFC world mourns tragic death

by James McKern
4th Jul 2020 7:12 AM

The UFC world is in mourning after Khabib Nurmagomedov's father, Abdulmanap, had died on Saturday (AEST).

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov had been in hospital since April after testing positive to coronavirus and sadly lost his battle overnight in Moscow.

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov announced the sad news to the world.

"I've received sad news, friends, that Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov has left this world," Kadyrov wrote on Telegram messenger, saying he was expressing the condolences of the "whole Chechen people."

The fighter's father was first hospitalised in April in his native North Caucasus region of Dagestan and was later transferred to a Moscow clinic.

Longtime rival Conor McGregor was quick to pass along words to the man who played a key role in not only shaping the dominance of Khabib, but building MMA up in Russia.

Fellow UFC fighters and UFC boss Dana White shared their condolences and heartbreak at hearing the news.

"My family's deepest condolences to the @khabib_nurmagomedov family today. Rest In Peace," Stipe Miocic wrote alongside a photo of Khabib and his father.

"Nothing can, and ever will replace the bond between a man and his father. @khabib_nurmagomedov we all knew what your father meant to you, this is sad and heartbreaking news. It's hard but rest in knowing that Allah has taken away all his pain," Kamaru Usman wrote on Instagram.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, the 31-year-old UFC lightweight champion, in May urged people in Dagestan, one of the regions hardest hit by the pandemic, to be "disciplined" and "listen to our doctors." This week he posted a picture of his tracksuited father at a training session on Instagram with the caption "Father" as followers said they were praying for his recovery.

View this post on Instagram

Father.

A post shared by Khabib Nurmagomedov (@khabib_nurmagomedov) on

A week ago the fighter had given an interview to Russian television, saying that his father no longer had the virus but was still in intensive care with damage to his kidneys and heart. He said he was visiting daily although his father was not able to speak to him.

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov trained numerous champions in judo and the Russian martial arts discipline sambo.

He began teaching his son fighting moves from the age of three, Komsomolskaya Pravda tabloid reported.

 

- with AFP

Originally published as UFC world mourns tragic death

