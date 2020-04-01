Fight stunner’s explicit workout snap

Paige VanZant sure knows how to make a splash on social media and she sent tongues wagging with a risque gym pic alongside her husband.

Paige VanZant has been hitting the gym extra hard after having her cast removed and being given the all clear to return to the Octagon.

Unfortunately for VanZant her return is on hold as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic sweeps across the globe, but that hasn't stopped her from putting in the work.

The UFC stunner has uploaded multiple workout videos alongside her husband and fellow MMA fighter Austin Vanderford.

But on Wednesday she took things to the next level. VanZant has never shied away from showing off the skin to her followers with bikini snaps. This was a whole new extreme.

The uploaded snap showed VanZant sitting on an exercise ball with Vanderford on the chin up bar. Of course what makes it so risque is both are completely nude with a speed bag the only think saving Vanderford's grace.

VanZant uploaded a video of herself punching and ducking a stick version of swingball with the tag stating: "How did I do @notoriousmma??".

The tag belongs to Conor McGregor who responded with a detailed message encouraging the star on how to best work the equipment ahead of her return.

"Excellent Paige! Slow it down and go through all the defensive patterns now. Catch the bar on the glove as well as hitting," McGregor wrote.

"Roll under it. Pull from it. Double the sequences up and mix others in. Catch hit catch. Hit pull hit catch hit. Hit roll hit roll pull hit. Etc etc.

"Turn the fist down also, knuckles horizontal! You will punch with the fist horizontal in a fight, over vertical, so work as you will fight.

"Habits worked in the gym become habits in the fight … this machine is perfect for you. Just out of the cast also. Good luck," he wrote.

McGregor uploaded a video of himself on the same piece of equipment, although his video was done with the Irishman not wearing any gloves at all.

The coronavirus may have shut down sporting organisations the world over, the UFC is determined to go ahead with UFC 249 despite the latest hurdle seeing Khabib Nurmagomedov being stuck in Russia.

McGregor's trainer John Kavanagh teased fans that "The Notorious" could be the one to step into Nurmagomedov's place and take on Tony Ferguson on April 19.

ESPN's Ariel Helwani tweeted out two potential options for Ferguson. One was to wait for Nurmagomedov with the other being a fight against Justin Gaethje.

It was then that Kavanagh jumped in with the comment: "Maybe there's a third option …".

If the UFC can't find a way to get Nurmagomedov out of Russia the card could still go ahead with Jorge Masvidal and Dustin Poirier offering to step in.

Originally published as UFC stunner's explicit workout snap