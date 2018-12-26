Menu
Alex Oliveira has had grenade fragments removed from his leg.
UFC star injured in Christmas grenade attack

26th Dec 2018 10:54 AM

BRAZILIAN UFC star Alex Oliveira was reportedly injured after a grenade exploded near him on Christmas Eve.

According to Brazilian news site Globo, "Cowboy" was celebrating the festive season in his hometown of Tres Rios - a small town not far from Rio de Janeiro.

According to reports, Oliveira was driving to buy petrol for his mother's car when he saw some members of his family in an altercation.

When he stopped his car and got out to investigate, a grenade was thrown in his direction.

Speaking to local news station TV Rio Sul, Oliveira said: "One guy came up and pointed a gun at my nephew's face, and that's when people started pushing each other.

"They had machetes, knives, a grenade. They threw a grenade in my direction. Fragments flew to my leg and my foot."

The 30-year-old said he went to hospital for minor surgery to have grenade fragments removed from his leg and reported the incident to police.

Alex Oliveira had a weird Christmas Eve.
The welterweight had his last fight for the year earlier this month at UFC 231 when he was submitted in the second round by Conor McGregor's training partner Gunnar Nelson.

Oliveira's strange injury continued a weird couple of days in the UFC after the fight promotion moved this weekend's card for UFC 232 from Las Vegas to near Los Angeles because a drug test found small traces of a banned steroid in Jon Jones' system.

The substance is the same steroid Jones tested positive for in 2017 when he was slapped with a 15-month ban, and the tiny amount found ahead of his comeback fight against Alexander Gustafsson is residue left over from last year's infringement.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission would not give Jones a license to fight in Las Vegas so the UFC decided to move the event to California so the headline fight could go ahead.

alex oliveira conor mcgregor grenade gunnar nelson ufc
News Corp Australia

