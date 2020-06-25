Tyson warns Jamie Foxx about film

Jamie Foxx (right) is bulking up to play Mike Tyson.

MIKE Tyson has no doubt that Jamie Foxx will do a "great job" portraying the 53-year-old boxer in a forthcoming biopic but advised caution ahead.

"I'm very grateful. I'm very excited about it," Tyson recently said in an interview with Charlie Mack, on Instagram Live.

"I'm gonna sit down and tell him the truth and he's gonna have to learn to process that."

Tyson continued, "It's not going to be pretty."

Last week, Foxx spoke about his upcoming turn as the controversial heavyweight, revealing he was doing 60 pull-ups, 60 dips and 100 push-ups every other day.

"I ain't got no legs. I ain't got no calf muscles, so we're gonna have to get some prosthetics for that," Foxx quipped on Catching Up with Mark Birnbaum.

Foxx, 52, also recounted his first encounter with Tyson during the Q&A.

"I was on stage doing stand-up years ago. I get to my Mike Tyson joke, I was a young dude, like 22. I get to my Mike Tyson joke and nobody claps, nobody laughs," Foxx said, noting Tyson was in the building.

Foxx said he did the joke and received a standing ovation from Tyson.

"I started hanging out with Mike Tyson, so I got a chance to see Mike in two different ways, two different lives. I saw him at the height of his career, and then, when things got bad, when things got bumpy, I also saw him as well," Foxx said.

The Oscar-winning actor is ready to convey both the highs and lows of Tyson's storied career.

"What I'm excited about the movie is to show those moments of the different Mike," Foxx said.

"I think everybody, from young and old, will be able to understand this man's journey," he added.

