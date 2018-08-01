Tyalgum's Festival of Heart

The O'Heart Festival is put together by all the community and handful of businesses in the little village of Tyalgum,.

The O'Heart Festival is put together by all the community and handful of businesses in the little village of Tyalgum,. Contributed

THE O'Heart Festival is a three-day festival coming up on August 17-19 at Tyalgum.

The festival is deeply rooted in environmental awareness (alternative energy technologies and sustainability solutions), Wellness and Spirituality (conscious living), and live music from the best local musicians.

The O'Heart Festival is a not-for-profit organisation.

It is a combined effort of the Tyalgum community, working through the Tyalgum Village Market Association, to put on an annual festival.

There will be live music led by The Heart Collectors, market stalls and presentations about plastic pollution solutions and a Kiddies Corner.