Menu
Login
The Orchard Hills fatal car accident. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
The Orchard Hills fatal car accident. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
News

Mum, unborn baby die in crash

by AAP
29th Sep 2018 7:33 AM

TWO women, one of whom was heavily pregnant, have died and two men are in a critical condition after a multi-vehicle crash in Sydneyâ€™s west.

Police have reported that a vehicle travelling south on the Northern Rd, Orchard Hills, collided with another travelling north about 7.40 last night.

The female driver of the northbound vehicle and a female rear passenger, who was heavily pregnant, died at the scene.

The crash also claimed the life of the pregnant woman's unborn child.

The male front passenger was taken to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition.

The male driver of the southbound car was taken to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition.

Two other vehicles were also hit but no one was injured.

accident car crash editors picks motor vehicle mum nsw unborn baby

Top Stories

    Holiday traffic already causing headaches

    Holiday traffic already causing headaches

    News THE long weekend is just around the corner, but if you're planning to hit the road you'd better leave yourself extra travel time

    POLICE CHASE: Teens to face court over black Merc pursuit

    POLICE CHASE: Teens to face court over black Merc pursuit

    News Five teens are in custody after yesterday's dramatic pursuit

    Housie needs new managers

    Housie needs new managers

    News Housie needs manager

    Daryl Braithwaite set to perform on the Northern Rivers

    Daryl Braithwaite set to perform on the Northern Rivers

    Music Tickets are now for sale for the 18+ event

    Local Partners