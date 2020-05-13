Menu
Detectives have charged three people over an alleged armed robbery at Brunswick Heads earlier this year.
VIDEO: Three people arrested over gunpoint robbery

13th May 2020 2:12 PM
DETECTIVES have charged three people over an alleged armed robbery which occurred at Brunswick Heads earlier this year.

About 12.30am on Tuesday, March 12, a woman was allegedly threatened by a man, armed with a firearm, after closing a licensed venue at the Old Pacific Highway, Brunswick Heads.

The man forced the woman to reopen the business before he stole cash and threatened a security guard who arrived during the incident.

The woman was then forced to drive the man in her vehicle to Clothiers Creek Road, Cabarita, where he got out of the car and entered another vehicle.

The security guard, who was not physically injured, reported the incident to police.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Police District subsequently commenced inquiries before detectives from the State Crime Command's Robbery and Serious Crime Squad took carriage of the investigation under Strike Force Boorana.

Following extensive inquiries, strike force investigators executed two search warrants at homes in Tweed Heads and Terranora from 7am today.

During the searches, officers seized mobile phones and other items relevant to the investigation.

A 29-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man were arrested at the Tweed Heads home, while a 23-year-old woman was arrested at the Terranora home.

All three were taken to Tweed Heads Police Station and charged with robbery while armed with dangerous weapon.

The man was also charged with supply prohibited drug (indictable quantity).

Police will allege in court that the man and younger woman, who is an employee of the business, were involved in the robbery earlier this year.

It will be further alleged the older woman had knowledge of and was involved in the planning of the incident.

All three were refused bail and are due to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court today.

