Two women, child threatened by man with knife

10th Mar 2017 5:10 AM

A MAN is in custody following an alleged domestic violence-related incident in which two women and a child were threatened by a man allegedly armed with a knife last night.

Police from Tweed/Byron Local Area Command went to the home on Oxford Street at Kingscliff about 10pm Thursday, after one of the women called Triple Zero, reporting they were trapped in a bathroom by a man allegedly threatening them with a butcher's knife.

Officers entered the home but the man had left; his car was found in nearby Cambridge Street, and a perimeter was established around a home there.

Queensland PolAir was requested to assist and a short time later crew members saw a man climbing out a window and hiding in the backyard.

A Queensland Police dog unit was then deployed to the yard and a man was arrested without further incident.

That man is now being taken to Tweed Heads Police Station where he is assisting police with their investigations.

Two women, aged 28 and 21, and the older woman's 11-year-old daughter were not physically injured but are reported to be distressed and shaken by the incident.

Inquiries are continuing.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

Lismore Northern Star

