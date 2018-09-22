Menu
Login
Two tiger sharks have been shot today by Fisheries Queensland officers.
Two tiger sharks have been shot today by Fisheries Queensland officers.
Breaking

Two tiger sharks destroyed where tourists were attacked

by Staff writers
22nd Sep 2018 2:00 PM

TWO tiger sharks have been shot by Queensland Fisheries' officers after being caught on drum lines in the Whitsunday harbour where two tourists were attacked earlier this weekend.

The Whitsunday Times understands the two sharks, both believed to be less than 4m long, were destroyed before lunchtime today following their capture in Cid Harbour.

SHARK ATTACK: A Tasmanian tourist was bitten by a shark at Cid Harbour.
SHARK ATTACK: A Tasmanian tourist was bitten by a shark at Cid Harbour. CONTRIBUTED

The area is in the proximity to where Tasmanian Justine Barwick, 46 and Victorian 12-year-old Hannah Papps were attacked in the space of 24 hours earlier this week.

MORE TO COME

Related Items

destroyed editors picks queensland queensland fisheries shark tiger sharks
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Local architects up for awards

    Local architects up for awards

    News THREE Byron architecture practices are in line for major awards at this year's Australian Institute of Architects NSW Country Division Awards.

    'It's laughable': Eliminated Byron bachelorette hits back

    'It's laughable': Eliminated Byron bachelorette hits back

    News Jamie-Lee on life after The Bachelor, her relationship with Brooke.

    LETTER: Call to close nude beach due to Queensland sex pests

    LETTER: Call to close nude beach due to Queensland sex pests

    News Call to kill off clothing optional beach.

    Local Partners