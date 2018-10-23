Two restaurants receive Hat Status in Good Food Guide

AWARD WINNER: Byron Bay's The Byron At Byron are celebrating after their restaurant was awarded a One Hat certification under the leadership of Michelin-trained executive chef Matthew Kemp.

BYRON Shire continues to shine when it comes to all things food-ish with two of our local restaurants claiming chefs hats in the prestigious Good Food Guide.

Byron Bay's The Byron at Byron Resort received one hat, while Brunswick Heads' Fleet received two hats and was the highest scoring restaurant in regional NSW with 17.5/20.

The Good Food Guide is created from a series of independent, anonymous reviews, written by a panel of trusted restaurant critics and recognises the best Australian restaurants nationally with 'hats'.

With reviews of more than 500 restaurants, winners of the award are highly acclaimed, and the competition is competitive.

According to the Good Food Guide, to achieve a hat is a pinnacle of a chef's career and a restaurant's history.

This is not the first time Fleet has come out with a Hat from the Good Food Guide since its 2015 opening, with the Fingal Street eatery awarded one hat status in both 2016 and 2017.

Fleet's owners chef Josh Lewis and partner Astrid McCormack are busy preparing their third new business in the former Gringos Fresh Mex store, having previously opened their second business Ethel Food Store in June this year.

The Byron at Byron general managers, Lyn and John Parche said achieving hatted status, the first for the regional property, this is an exciting milestone for The Resort following the introduction of one of Australia's most recognised chefs, executive chef Matthew Kemp earlier this year.

"We are equally humbled and proud of our Restaurant team. The Good Food Guide is the ultimate recognition in dining,” The Byron at Byron general manager Lyn Parche said.

"Having Matt Kemp at the helm of The Restaurant has been a fantastic addition to our beautiful resort.”