Two positive COVID-19 cases from Brisbane visited Byron Bay while they were infectious. Picture: Liana Boss
Health

Two positive COVID cases visited Byron Bay while infectious

Liana Boss
29th Mar 2021 10:24 AM

Positive COVID-19 cases based in Queensland recently visited Byron Bay.

Queensland's chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young has revealed two sisters who have tested positive for the virus recently visited Byron Bay while they were infectious.

Queensland has recorded four new cases overnight, bringing the current total of active cases to seven.

Dr Young said this amounted to "significant community transmission", with "many venues" affected.

She said during a press conference this morning two colleagues of one of the recent cases tested positive yesterday.

One of those visited Gladstone for three days while infectious, Dr Young said.

She said the pair who visited Byron Bay are sisters, one of whom works as a nurse in a COVID-19 ward.

Dr Young said the source of their infections was not yet confirmed.

"Very late last night I was notified of another case who happens to be a nurse working in the COVID ward," she said.

"I'm not sure whether that's where she's acquired it.

"We will need to wait for genome sequencing results.

"Her sister is also positive.

"They have recently been in Byron Bay during their infectious period.

"So we now have significant community transmission and significant numbers of venues of concern, all through Brisbane and we know that people have moved from Brisbane out into the broader community."

Five local government areas that make up Greater Brisbane are going into a three-day lockdown, announced by Dr Young and the Queensland Premier this morning.

