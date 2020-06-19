Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two police officers are seriously hurt after being shot in West Auckland. Photo / Michael Craig
Two police officers are seriously hurt after being shot in West Auckland. Photo / Michael Craig
Breaking

Officer dead in New Zealand shooting

19th Jun 2020 10:56 AM

A police officer has been killed in a shooting in New Zealand.

A second officer was also injured in the shooting and a pedestrian was hit by a car escaping the scene, according to a report from the New Zealand Herald.

The two police officers in New Zealand were seriously injured in the shooting in broad daylight.

The officers were involved in a traffic stop in Massey, in western Auckland when they were shot on Friday morning, according to reports.

"Two officers have been shot and have been seriously injured," the police tweeted just before midday local time in New Zealand.

 

Police officers shot in Auckland. Picture: Michael Craig/NZ Herald
Police officers shot in Auckland. Picture: Michael Craig/NZ Herald

 

A member of the public was also hit by a car before it escaped the scene.

More to come

More Stories

active shooter breaking crime editors picks new zealand police police officers shot

Just In

    Just In

      Why China is the prime suspect

      Why China is the prime suspect
      • 19th Jun 2020 10:47 AM

      Top Stories

        How NSW is paying the price for Victoria on coronavirus

        premium_icon How NSW is paying the price for Victoria on coronavirus

        News A leading scientist says Victoria “went too far” with its measures to stop COVID-19 and now NSW could suffer for it, as cases rise in the southern state.

        'ABHORRENT, RACIST': Teen sues police over alleged assault

        premium_icon 'ABHORRENT, RACIST': Teen sues police over alleged assault

        News COURT papers lodged over an alleged police assault last year.

        How to protect you and your horse from Hendra virus

        premium_icon How to protect you and your horse from Hendra virus

        News LOCAL vets are reminding horse owners of an increased risk of Hendra virus this...

        No border restrictions for nation’s favourite whale

        premium_icon No border restrictions for nation’s favourite whale

        Pets & Animals Online bookie releases odds on where famous white whale will show up