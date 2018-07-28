Menu
Login
Their identities are not yet known.
Their identities are not yet known.
Breaking

Two people have died in a fiery crash in NSW overnight

Rae Wilson
by
28th Jul 2018 4:02 AM

Two people have died in a single-vehicle crash near Young this morning.

Just before 2.30am this morning, emergency services were called to Currawong Road, Kingsvale, about 28km south of Young.

They were following up on reports a vehicle had left the road, struck a power pole and caught alight.

Fire and Rescue NSW attended and extinguished the blaze, but the driver and passenger died at the scene.

Their identities are not yet known.

Officers from The Hume Police District established a crime scene and have launched an investigation into the incident.

A number of traffic diversions are in place and motorists should check www.livetraffic.com for updates.

A report will now be prepared for the Coroner.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to phone Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or visit https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

crash editors picks nsw young
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Keeping Federal's hearts beating

    Keeping Federal's hearts beating

    News SAVING lives in the Federal community is the aim of a fundraiser to finance a defibrillator.

    'Once in a lifetime': Migaloo spotted off the North Coast

    'Once in a lifetime': Migaloo spotted off the North Coast

    News Much-loved white whale finally makes an appearance

    Festival will bring music stars to Mullumbimby

    Festival will bring music stars to Mullumbimby

    Music Thando, Lior, Ben Ottewell added to the line up

    Bangalow Music Fest

    Bangalow Music Fest

    News School's program for Bangalow Music Festival.

    Local Partners