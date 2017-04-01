News

Two people dead after huge floods swamp northern NSW

GREG STOLZ, The Courier-Mail | 1st Apr 2017 5:30 AM Updated: 8:02 AM
A home isolated by floodwaters near Murwillumbah, in northern NSW. Picture: Nigel Hallett
A home isolated by floodwaters near Murwillumbah, in northern NSW. Picture: Nigel Hallett News Corp Australia

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

AT LEAST two people are dead and thousands are homeless after the worst floods on record swamped northern NSW.

The tail-end of ex-Cyclone ­Debbie has left shattered lives and a multimillion-dollar trail of destruction across the Tweed-Lismore ­region, which was yesterday declared a natural disaster zone.

An estimated 20,000 people, some clinging to the roofs of their homes, were evacuated as flood ­sirens blared.

There were hundreds of rescues, including a man plucked to safety from a wall in Lismore after emergency service workers jumped from their boat into fast-flowing floodwaters to save him.

A woman's body was found by her family yesterday morning on a flooded property at Upper Burringbar, south of Murwillumbah.

That town was hit by the biggest flood since the record 1954 inundation after the Tweed River peaked at 6.2m. Chinderah, south of Tweed Heads, also suffered major flooding.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"It's the worst we've ever had - the devastation is unbelievable," Tweed deputy mayor Chris Cherry said. "All the businesses in Murwillumbah have had water through them and all of the small villages have been hit very hard."

NSW Police last night confirmed they had recovered another body - that of a 64-year-old woman - after a vehicle was swept off a causeway on a property west of Muswellbrook.

Tweed Shire Council general manager Troy Green said millions of dollars worth of infrastructure, including a water treatment plant, had been destroyed or damaged.

"It's been a bad flood, the worst one I've seen," he said.

"There's going to be a massive clean-up in the days and weeks ahead.''

Local Brent Simpson said floodwaters rose "very quickly" and the devastation was "absolutely horrific".

"There's a very sombre feeling in town - it's pretty emotional," he said.

Murwillumbah's CBD was spared the worst of the carnage, but the outer suburbs were devastated.

Two planes were swallowed by water on the local air strip, while the town's industrial estate and riverfront homes were also overwhelmed with water.

At the worst of the flood, some parts of town sat submerged below almost 2m of water.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The NSW State Emergency Service performed almost 400 rescues and responded to about 2000 calls for help at the height of the flood emergency after up to 740mm of rain soaked the region.

SES rescue boats were forced to evacuate people from the worst-­affected areas, while others chose to paddle on surfboards, kayaks or stand-up paddleboards through the murky streets.

Dozens of families spent Thursday night in evacuation centres at Murwillumbah and Kingscliff.

Murwillumbah was cut off by floodwaters, while the M1 at Tugun was also closed, causing traffic chaos.

Tweed police pleaded for sight­seers to stay off the roads, warning that flood-stricken residents trying to flee could be trapped.

Former Tweed mayor Max Boyd, 83, who was in Murwillumbah for the 1954 flood, said the devastation appeared so much worse this time.

He said he feared for the area's multimillion-dollar sugar cane crop.

Central Lismore's streets resembled canals as hundreds of homes, schools, shops and sporting fields were swamped by a brown torrent water from the overflowing Wilsons River that may take several days to subside.

At the worst of the flood, some parts of town sat submerged below almost 2m of water.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  cyclone debbie editors picks flooding northern nsw

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Two people dead after huge floods swamp northern NSW

Two people dead after huge floods swamp northern NSW

AT LEAST two people are dead and thousands are homeless after the worst floods on record swamped northern NSW.

Ex-TC Debbie spares Byron Bay and Bangalow from worst

SERVO: The service station at the corner of Shirley Street and Kendall Lane boasted waterfront views on Friday morning.

Dodging the Ex Tropical Cyclone Debbie fury.

THE BIG WET: Lismore tops 300mm in one day

Lismore CBD is seen flooded after the Wilson River breached its banks early Friday, March 31, 2017.

In just 24 hours, Lismore copped twice its average March rainfall

3-year-old saved from stormwater drain

The evacuation order for Lismore is given by the SES.

He was conscious and breathing with cuts and bruises

Local Partners

Two people dead after huge floods swamp northern NSW

AT LEAST two people are dead and thousands are homeless after the worst floods on record swamped northern NSW.

Byron council warns of major road damage

FALLEN: A fallen tree temporarily blocked Bangalow Road this morning near the corner of Old Bangalow Road.

Damage is expected to the Byron Shire road network.

How to get your Splendour tickets, locals only

Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Are you a resident in the area allowed to purchase them?

Five local acts confirmed for Splendour 2017

Artwork for Dope Lemon's first release, Uptown Folks.

Can you guess who?

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

Dame Julie’s in the Greenroom

THE original Mary Poppins herself, Dame Julie Andrews, is entertaining children in her new Netflix show.

Media personalities Jeffreys, Stefanovic prepare to tie knot

Channel 9 presenter Sylvia Jefrreys posted this photo on her Instagram account after Peter Stefanovic proposed.

Celebs flock to Sylvia Jeffreys and Peter Stefanovic's wedding

Audience members walk out after Gervais' dead baby joke

"I wish I had a pound for every time I offended someone. Wait, I do,” Ricky Gervais tweeted after learning he had offended audience members.

Comedian Ricky Gervais's dead baby joke causes audience to walk out

LEGO Batman may be tiny but he's doing big things

The characters Batman and Robin in a scene from The LEGO Batman Movie.

DIRECTOR Chris McKay talks about taking on LEGO Movie sequel.

Eileen Bond calls House of Bond telemovie 'appalling'

Eileen Bond in the Emirates Marquee during last year's Derby Day at Flemington. She has hit out at Channel 9's depiction of her 37-year marriage to tycoon Alan Bond in upcoming telemovie House of Bond.

FORMER wife of late tycoon Alan Bond slams Channel 9 telemovie.

Jen Hawkins backs actor dumped by luxury brand

Former Miss Universe Jenifer Hawkins.

Jennifer Hawkins throws support behind actor dumped by luxury brand

BOOKS: Werewolf Tommi Grayson is back in Berlin

Cover art for the book Who's Afraid Too?

"So much of what makes a sequel great is expansion”

Elevated Site - Adjacent To Beach and Walk To Town

2 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 Auction Pending

Set on 1063m2 this very elevated, north facing site is prime for a brand new home or development site. Situated just a few minutes' walk to Tallow Beach and the...

&quot;COMMERCIAL OPPORTUNITY - IN THE CENTRE OF BYRON BAY&#39;S BUSINESS DISTRICT&quot;

Byron Bay 2481

Commercial * PRIME EXPOSURE - IN THE SOON TO BE BEST POSITION IN ... $6,750,000

* PRIME EXPOSURE - IN THE SOON TO BE BEST POSITION IN BYRON BAY FOR RETAIL with easy access & no parking issues * A SENSATIONAL PURPOSE BUILT...

Views and Luxury Soar to Brand New Heights

1/26 Pacific Vista Drive, Byron Bay 2481

Duplex 3 2 Auction

Set high on the ridgeline in this tightly held enclave bordering Arakwal National Park, is this spectacular property with unsurpassed ocean views dancing across...

Lifestyle and Location

3/26 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 Auction $780,000...

Offered for the first time in 10 years this solid brick 2 bedroom unit is located in a tightly held boutique complex of only 4 residences in the highly...

Family Home for 90 years - Quarter Acre in Town

12 Burns Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Auction Saturday...

For the first time offered in 90 years is this 'rare as hen's teeth' original cottage on 1012m block…or a quarter acre in the old measurement. The property has...

Immaculate Home In Beautiful Newrybar

110 Broken Head Road, Newrybar 2479

Rural 3 1 $1,450,000 to...

Set on 4537m2, this Newrybar property offers a real sense of privacy and elevation with a beautiful, vast rural outlook and ocean glimpses. This home is north...

Standout Residential Opportunity

50 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 Expressions of...

Perfectly positioned at the gateway to Byron Bay's holiday precinct sits this large block with two street frontages. This is a prime development site (STCA) with...

In Harmony With Nature

6/95 Blackbutt Lane, Broken Head 2481

House 4 3 2 $1,695,000 to...

Situated high up in the exclusive area of Broken Head, with 360-degree forest views, clean air & the sound of the sea to lull you to sleep, this north facing...

Premier Position and Quality

3/24-26 Bay Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 2 2 1 $1,600,000

This ground floor apartment in Bay Royal is in an absolutely fantastic location being across the road from Byron Bay's Main Beach and minutes to our best...

UNDER CONTRACT

16 Burns Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 $1,450,000 to...

This beautiful, character cottage circa 1928 is situated in a prime position just a short 3 minute stroll to Byron's main street and bustling cafes, eclectic shops...

EDITORIAL: Thanks, that's fine, just leave it there seeing as you don't want it anymore. We'll pick it...

THANKS: Just leave it there seeing as though you don't want it anymore.

Revealing my beach litter dream home.

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

It's official: Byron Bay unaffordable

MILLIONAIRES ROW: The Housing Commission house in Keats St, Byron Bay which sold at auction on Saturday for $1.65 million.

Buying a home in Bay Bay is a dream too far for some

Northern Rivers vacancy rates slip backwards

LITTLE ROOM: Vacancy rates on rental properties have dropped by .5% in the Northern Rivers to just 1.1%.

Northern Rivers rental housing shortage beats Sydney

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!