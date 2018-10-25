Menu
Login
CAR ACCIDENT: Two people have been airlifted following a car roll over in Roma.
CAR ACCIDENT: Two people have been airlifted following a car roll over in Roma. David Nielsen
Breaking

Two people airlifted following car rollover

Molly Hancock
by
25th Oct 2018 9:51 AM

TWO people have been airlifted to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical and serious condition following a car accident last night in Roma.

Emergency services were called to Mount Saltbrush Rd at 8pm on Wednesday evening after a single-vehicle with three people inside rolled.

All three occupants were transported to Roma Hospital.

The male patient in his teens was later airlifted to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition with spinal injuries.

A second male patient in his teens was also airlifted in a serious condition with internal injuries and a female patient was stable at Roma Hospital with no obvious injuries.

crash rollover roma

Top Stories

    Some frightful fun

    Some frightful fun

    News Monster Mash your way to Brunswick Heads tomorrow for Fairtastic

    • 25th Oct 2018 10:31 AM
    New bar opens today

    New bar opens today

    News Aussie food and cocktails - new bar opens today

    Byron Council declares a State of Climate Emergency

    Byron Council declares a State of Climate Emergency

    News BYRON council to act on clinmate emergency

    Urgent calls for volunteers

    Urgent calls for volunteers

    News VOLUNTEERS for Byron Bay Schoolies 2018 needed

    Local Partners