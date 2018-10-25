Two people airlifted following car rollover
TWO people have been airlifted to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical and serious condition following a car accident last night in Roma.
Emergency services were called to Mount Saltbrush Rd at 8pm on Wednesday evening after a single-vehicle with three people inside rolled.
All three occupants were transported to Roma Hospital.
The male patient in his teens was later airlifted to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition with spinal injuries.
A second male patient in his teens was also airlifted in a serious condition with internal injuries and a female patient was stable at Roma Hospital with no obvious injuries.