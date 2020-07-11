The house at Molendinar where the stabbing occurred. Picture: 7 News Gold Coast

The house at Molendinar where the stabbing occurred. Picture: 7 News Gold Coast

A MANHUNT is underway on the Gold Coast after a 28-year-old man was stabbed in the neck on Saturday morning.

The attack happened at about 11am at Molendinar.

The house at Molendinar where the stabbing occurred. Picture: 7 News Gold Coast

Police are searching for a man and woman who fled the scene in a white Volkswagen Tiguan with the registration 936ZGX.

Police investigators at the scene. Picture: 7 News Gold Coast

Paramedics transported the 28-year-old in a serious condition to the Gold Coast University Hopsital after they were called to the scene at about 11.11am.

Police arrived shortly after and established a crime scene.

Police arrived at the scene just after 11am and established a crime scene. Picture: 7 News Gold Coast

The victim remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Police are urging anyone who spots the car to not to approach it and call Policelink on 131 444.

Investigations are continuing.

Originally published as Two on the run after man stabbed in neck