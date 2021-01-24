Menu
Photo of a bull shark. Picture: Fiona Ayerst
Two Northern Rivers beaches reopen after shark sightings

Javier Encalada
24th Jan 2021 1:35 PM
Two Northern Rivers beaches were closed this afternoon after shark sightings.

Surf Life Saving NSW reported Shelly Beach in Ballina was closed just after 1pm.

The decision was taken after a 1.8m bull shark was seen in the area.

At around the same time, Lighthouse Beach in Ballina was closed.

It is understood the same 1.8m bull shark may have been seen in the area.

After Far North Coast SLS NSW checked the area, both beaches were reopened after 1.30pm, a spokesman confirmed.

Earlier today, the Dorsal app reported a single surfer "chased by a shark" estimated to be 2.5m long out of the water in Sawtell, near Coffs Harbour,

People on the headland verified the sighting.

On Saturday, A 58-year-old man was bitten by a shark during a swim in the Lake Macquarie region, according to The Daily Telegraph.

He suffered "severe lacerations" to his arm.

On a separate incident, swimmers and surfers were evacuated from the water after a shark sighting at Belongil Beach in Byron Shire at around 2.30pm.

