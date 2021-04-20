Two North Coast pubs snapped up in recent sales

From left Winchester Group's Shaun Dunleavy and Jedd Rifai with Jeremy Holmes at The Sun Bistro.

Two Far North Coast pubs have changed hands in recent sales.

The Sun Bistro in Bayshore Drive, Byron Bay has been purchased by an investment group led by the Winchester Group, while the Hotel Illawong in Evans Head has been bought by the Laundy Group.

The Winchester Group is linked to a range of venues including the Regatta Hotel and Normanby Hotel in Brisbane, among others.

"We are excited to once again be based in Byron Bay," Winchester Group founder and director Shaun Dunleavy said.

The Sun Bistro on Bayshore Drive has changed hands

"With Byron seeing recent changes we really want to ensure the venue continues with strong roots in the community.

"That it's welcoming to everyone, sourcing suppliers locally and offering good old-fashioned value for money.

"Whilst being respectful to the character of the building and its stunning natural position, everything from the branding and bar through to the restaurant and beer garden will be thoughtfully redesigned toward a more customer-focused experience."

Jeremy Holmes, development director for previous Sun Bistro owner KTQ Group, said the change was positive.

The Sun Hotel, Belongil. The Sun Bistro.

KTQ Group is also associated with the Elements of Byron Resort and Byron Solar Train, Bayshore Bungalows, the current redevelopment of the Kirra Beach Hotel and other projects in Queensland.

"We have really enjoyed building and operating The Sun over the last six years" Mr Holmes said.

"The community support has been terrific.

"The Sun needed a fresh vision and we could not be happier that the Winchester Group is taking over this wonderful business.

Previous owner Daniel Simpson at Hotel Illawong in Evans Head in 2018.

"We are still very much a part of and invested in this community and will be working alongside the Winchester Group as we continue to own and operate Elements of Byron Resort, Bayshore Bungalows and the not-for-profit Byron Solar Train."

Pub Brokers and Advisory have listed The Hotel Illawong among their recent sales.

The buyer, The Laundy Group, recently bought The Lennox Hotel in Lennox Head and was among hopeful - but rejected - buyers of the Bangalow Hotel.

The listing described the Illawong as "the rarest of gems" with "sprawling art deco style" and "weekly revenues of $108,000".