Friends killed aiding hurt woman

A FEW hours after Corey Christensen, 37, and Tom Davy, 27, had finished watching the NRL grand final on Sunday night, they heard frantic knocking at the door from a woman begging to come inside the north Queensland home.

Not long after they let Candice Locke inside, police allege a group of men arrived at the Topton St home in Alva, south of Townsville.

An altercation ensued in the street and ended with Mr Christensen and Mr Davy dying from stab wounds.

Candice Locke, 29, knocked on the Alva home late Sunday night.

Corey Christensen was a dad to three kids.

Police and paramedics attended the scene just after midnight, desperately trying to resuscitate the two friends but they were unable to be saved.

Mr Christensen was a dad to three young boys and social media pictures showed the Queensland man was married two years ago.

Addressing the media yesterday, Detective Inspector Chris Lawson said the scene was "harrowing".

"It was a horrific scene, to arrive there and find two people. We're talking about the dead of night where it's totally dark and people with those sort of injuries in the middle of the street will obviously affect those people who had to go there and assist," he said.

"It's harrowing … There was blood there and the efforts they went to provide first aid to these people was fantastic."

A Queensland man was arrested by police on Sunday over the two deaths however no charges have been laid.

Insp Lawson said police were not ruling out murder charges.

It's believed the woman, 29-year-old Candice Locke, was running for her life when she knocked on the Alva home begging for help.

She was taken to Townsville Hospital with a dislocated shoulder.

The double stabbing has rocked the small Queensland town, which usually swells with tourists in summer.

Locals have recounted seeing body bags on the road.

"When you wake up and your daughter asks 'is that a body bag on the side of the road' … I feel bloody terrible mate," local Brett Ward told AAP.

"We live in a nice quiet area and when something like this happens it's just f***ing disgusting."