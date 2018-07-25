Manhunt follows double shooting outside Maccas

A GUNMAN is on the run after shooting two men as they sat in their car outside a McDonald's in Sydney's west overnight.

The man reportedly approached their car in the carpark on Woodville Rd, Merrylands just after midnight on Wednesday, then fired a number of shots into the car.

The gunman fled on foot and was last seen running through Granville Park.

The two victims drove out of the car park, before stopping nearby and contacting emergency services.

The men, aged in their 20s, were taken to hospital in a stable condition.