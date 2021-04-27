Menu
Login
Two Aboriginal people have died in Australian prisons in less than 24 hours, including one man found unresponsive in his cell today.
Two Aboriginal people have died in Australian prisons in less than 24 hours, including one man found unresponsive in his cell today.
Crime

Two Indigenous deaths in custody

by Rhiannon Tuffield
27th Apr 2021 7:08 PM

Two Aboriginal people have died in Australian prisons in less than 24 hours, as authorities investigate the circumstances.

A man, 37, died at the Cessnock Correctional Centre on Tuesday morning, after being found unresponsive in his cell about 10am, a Corrective Services NSW spokeswoman confirmed.

"He was found unresponsive in his cell at about 10am before he was pronounced dead at 11.15am," the spokeswoman said.

"Corrective Services NSW and NSW Police are investigating the incident. All deaths in custody are subject to a coronial inquest."

The death is the seventh First Nations death in custody in less than two months.

It comes less than a day after another Aboriginal man died at Melbourne's Port Phillip Prison on Monday night.

He is believed to have suffered a medical episode.

The deaths this week coincide with the 30th anniversary of the Royal Commission into Aboriginal Deaths in Custody, with more than 475 Aboriginal people dying since the 1991 inquiry.

NSW Labor MP Linda Burney told the ABC the deaths were a national emergency.

NSW MP Linda Burney has called the deaths ‘a national emergency’. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard
NSW MP Linda Burney has called the deaths ‘a national emergency’. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard

"We don't know the circumstances of this man's death (in Cessnock) but what we do know is it was a person who had a family, whose family and community will be terribly affected," Ms Burney said.

"Just this morning I read a report... on how the Royal Commission had not been implemented, and part of it was due to systemic racism, and part of it was about not the appropriate medical attention being provided to Aboriginal prisoners.

"It is a national emergency."

Originally published as Two Indigenous deaths in custody

cessnock correctional centre deaths in custody indigenous affairs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Is it time to get the umbrellas out?

        Premium Content Is it time to get the umbrellas out?

        News The Bureau of Meteorology gives its weather prediction for the rest of the week.

        Juicy Zac Efron break up details emerge

        Juicy Zac Efron break up details emerge

        Celebrity "It just didn’t feel right to him anymore.”

        Railway supporters call for community to speak up

        Railway supporters call for community to speak up

        News “Destroying the railway line is not a good use of taxpayers’ money"

        New police recruits set to join the thin blue line

        Premium Content New police recruits set to join the thin blue line

        News The new officers heading to the North Coast recently graduated from the Goulburn...