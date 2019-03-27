‘You can’t touch us’: Young girls’ rampage

Two children caught jumping on car at Gold Coast shopping centre in Helensvale

Two children caused chaos at a busy Gold Coast shopping centre car park as they threatened to attack shoppers after allegedly punching and spitting at a security guard.

Perplexed shoppers caught video footage of the bizarre incident at Westfield Helensvale yesterday and it shows the two young girls, both aged under 10, yelling homophobic slurs at shoppers and jumping on top of a car roof and windscreen.

"This is our car so get f***ed!" one of the girls can be heard yelling as they climbed on top of the parked car.

Shoppers filmed the bizarre incident at Helensvale shopping centre. Picture: Supplied

In another clip, a Westfield security guard can be seen attempting to diffuse the situation, by seizing one of the girl's scooters.

"If you take it I'll bloody kill you. Give me my f***ing scooter," one of the girls says in reply.

In one bizarre moment, which was captured on camera, one of the girls begins to dance on top of the car, which is then mimicked by a man watching.

Shopper Janine Clelland, who filmed the incident taking place, told the Gold Coast Bulletin the children had also spat on security and damaged the car.

"Apparently these girls were foster care kids and rebelling against something," she said.

"We didn't see it start, we just saw these girls jumping on the roof and bonnet of the carer's car. They were swearing and spitting at security and other people in the car park."

The girls were dropped back at their carer’s address later on. Picture: Channel 9

Witnesses then said police officers turned up and the attitude of the girls suddenly changed.

"They were just screaming 'we know the law you can't touch us'," witness Jonni Row told 9 News.

"But their tail was between their legs as soon as the cop car pulled up."

A police spokeswoman said they were aware of the incident but no complaint was made.

It's understood the children were dropped back at their carer's address later on.

Westfield has declined to comment.