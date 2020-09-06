Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two people are dead after a fatal crash in far north Queensland.
Two people are dead after a fatal crash in far north Queensland.
News

Two dead, one fighting for life after horror FNQ crash

by Grace Mason
6th Sep 2020 10:01 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO men have died a woman is fighting for life after a horrific single vehicle crash at Yarrabah.

Initial information suggests the vehicle containing six passengers crashed on Back Beach Rd about 8.20pm last night.

Two men were pronounced dead at the scene.


A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a woman in her 20s was flown to Townsville Hospital in a critical condition with head injuries.

Another woman in her 20s was taken to Cairns Hospital with serious leg injuries.

Two other men, one in his 20s and the other in his 40s, were taken to Cairns Hospital by ambulance in stable conditions with arm and pelvis injuries.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

editors picks qld road toll

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fire in dunes frightens residents

        Premium Content Fire in dunes frightens residents

        News A GRASS fire was extinguished by firefighters before it reached nearby residences but locals are concerned it could occur again.

        What readers really think of border block

        Premium Content What readers really think of border block

        News Gold Coast Bulletin readers have been sharing their stories of coping with border...

        JOBS ON THE LINE: ‘People can only hold on for so long’

        Premium Content JOBS ON THE LINE: ‘People can only hold on for so long’

        News More than 60 houses on the Northern Rivers remain without roofs

        Catch my disease? We say no thanks to Sydney-siders

        Premium Content Catch my disease? We say no thanks to Sydney-siders

        News NSW school holidays are rapidly approaching, and we're worried