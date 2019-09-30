Menu
Login
News

Two dead, one critical in Melbourne crash

30th Sep 2019 7:22 AM

Two people are dead and another is fighting for life after a fiery crash in Melbourne's southeast.

Two vehicles crashed on Ferntree Gully Road in Oakleigh East about 8pm on Sunday, police say, with one bursting into flames.

The driver and only occupant in a Nissan Skyline was killed in the crash.

A woman, believed to be in her late teens, who was a rear seat passenger in a Mazda was taken to hospital in a critical condition but later died.

A teenage boy also in the Mazda suffered head injuries.

The driver of the Mazda and his front seat passenger were taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital with injuries and are assisting police with their inquiries.

Victoria's road toll now stands at 209, compared to 152 this time last year.

fatal crash melbourne melbourne crash

Top Stories

    Device which put Mullumbimby in lockdown a confirmed bomb

    Device which put Mullumbimby in lockdown a confirmed bomb

    Breaking A BOMB expert was flown in to assess the explosive device.

    Rams lose tense penalty shoot out to the Celtics

    Rams lose tense penalty shoot out to the Celtics

    News MATCH down to the wire, but the Rams will live to fight another day.

    Shaping the future of Northern Rivers community

    Shaping the future of Northern Rivers community

    News INSPIRATION from forward thinkers and a dose of Cheeky Caberet

    Two emergency level bushfires, a dozen others out of control

    Two emergency level bushfires, a dozen others out of control

    News Numerous crews are fighting blazes across Northern NSW