Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A suspected terror attack has happened at the Notre Dame cathedral in Nice. Picture: Twitter
A suspected terror attack has happened at the Notre Dame cathedral in Nice. Picture: Twitter
Breaking

Two dead in terror attack in France

by Stephen Drill in London
29th Oct 2020 8:35 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A terror attack in Nice, France, has claimed the life of at least two people, with several others hurt.

Early reports from France say that the stabbing attack happened at the Notre Dame Cathedral.

At least two person have been killed and several others hurt in the attack.

"I am on site with the [police] who arrested the perpetrator of the attack," Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi tweeted.

"I confirm that everything suggests a terrorist attack in the Basilica of Notre-Dame de Nice."

 

 

French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin confirmed there was an incident.

"#Nice: a police operation is in progress. Avoid the area and follow the instructions. After having had the mayor of Nice @cestrosi, I'm chairing a crisis meeting at the Home Office," he tweeted.

There were reports that a woman was killed inside the cathedral.

More to come

Originally published as Two dead in terror attack in France

More Stories

Show More
france terrorism

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fatal shooting of inmate to be investigated

        Premium Content Fatal shooting of inmate to be investigated

        News DWAYNE Johnstone was shot and killed outside Lismore Base Hospital in 2019, and now the coroner has raised questions about the evidence heard.

        Ballina man stole from locals to fund lawnmowing business

        Premium Content Ballina man stole from locals to fund lawnmowing business

        Crime He was concerned about his reputation, not his victims, judge said

        We are using less water, except in one unusual place

        Premium Content We are using less water, except in one unusual place

        News NORTHERN Rivers’ water usage has decreased everywhere, except in one particular set...

        Police warn of phone scam targeting Ballina residents

        Premium Content Police warn of phone scam targeting Ballina residents

        News A 23-year-old woman reported she was targeted by a phone scam