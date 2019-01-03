36 hours of 'intense heat' on the way

Adelaide and Melbourne are set to see temperatures above 40C over the next 36 hours. Picture: BSCH

AUSTRALIA, it's about to get super gross out there with 36 hours of "intense heat".

Both Adelaide and Melbourne are set to see temperatures north of 40C over the next couple of days - that's record-breaking levels of heat which, in some cases, haven't been seen for three years.

Further inland, 46C or even 47C is looking likely across regional South Australia and Victoria.

Away from the country's south, parts of New South Wales including Sydney are expecting day 10 of a heatwave. Meanwhile the cyclone season is in full swing in Queensland with Cyclone Penny looking like it will make a handbrake turn and come straight back towards the coast.

The purple patches are areas above 40C which includes Adelaide and Melbourne are over the next 36 hours. Picture: BSCH

RECORD HEAT

But for the next couple of days the focus is on South Australia and Victoria. Forecasters have warned that "very intense heat" is on its way over the next 36 hours which could stress electricity systems and, as the winds whip up, elevate fire danger levels.

Sky News Weather channel meteorologist Tom Saunders said an approaching cold front was heading east from Western Australia's southwest. But ahead of that front, temperatures were set to peak, exacerbated by scorching desert air being pushed down from the interior.

"Today we'll get surface temperatures in northern South Australia of well above 45C - in some areas that's 15C above average," he told news.com.au.

Adelaide is forecast to reach 41C on Thursday, Murray Bridge 42C and Port Augusta 45C.

"Tomorrow will see the hottest temperatures over Victoria and western NSW where we are expecting some maximum temperatures above 45C."

If Melbourne reaches 42C on Friday, as currently forecast, it will be the city's hottest day for three years, he said.

With Melbourne only expected to reach 28C on Thursday, it will be a massive, albeit brief, climb into the 40s.

However, inland cities are set to have a hot Thursday too with Bendigo on 37C rising to 44C on Friday, Wodonga 40C today and 44C on Friday, and Mildura 41C followed by 46C.

And then the heat will vanish. First for South Australia, then for Victoria.

What a difference a day makes. Comes Saturday, both South Australia and Victoria are largely free of the searing temperatures. Picture: BSCH

COLD CHANGE

"The cold front will hit the South Australian coastline overnight on Thursday. Adelaide will get some relief tomorrow morning and then cool further by Saturday," Mr Saunders said.

The city will go from 41C on Thursday, to 35C on Friday and then a mere 26C on Saturday.

That change will be even more dramatic in Melbourne where the change is due to hit late on Friday afternoon. The 40C Friday will turn into a high of just 22C on Saturday.

Melburnians could see a drop of between 15 to 20 degrees in just one hour on Friday afternoon as the cold front careers through.

"There will be gusty winds but not much rainfall as it will be a mostly dry change."

Bendigo will see a high of 27C on Saturday, Mildura 29C and Wodonga 34C.

Hobart will jump from 28C on Thursday to a blistering 36C on Friday and then 21C on Saturday.

Parts of Sydney are sweltering through the 10th day of a heatwave which kicked off on Christmas Day in the city's west. And it's set to continue until Sunday.

The CBD will see 28C today followed by 31-33C into the weekend and then 25C on Sunday as NSW finally sees the effects of the cold front.

It's much warmer in Penrith, in the city's west, with 39C for Friday and Saturday and then 28C on Sunday and into the working week.

PENNY'S RETURN

In Queensland, it's all about the latest tropical cyclone.

"Penny could strengthen into a category 2 cyclone over the next few days. It may make a right hand turn back towards the coastline and could bring heavy rain and flooding impacts for central Queensland early next week," Mr Saunders said.

The cyclone's future path and whether it will indeed strengthen is not certain but the models should firm up in the coming days.

Brisbane will be 30C on Thursday with a possible storm and then heading up to 31C into the weekend. Darwin is set for 33C with possible storms for the next few days.

Perth is on a very reasonable 25C for the next couple of days rising to 35C by Sunday.

The nation's capital will see 3C on Thursday with a possible storms and then 37C on Friday, 35C on Saturday and dipping to 28C on Sunday.