Two big weekends of basketball action

JUMPERS: First jump ball for the A-Grade Competition between Bee Natural and the Wreck Jenny Ogle

OVER the last two weekends the Byron Bay Basketball hosted their fifth Annual Senior Carnival.

With the carnival creating more and more interest throughout the Australian Basketball community, this year was the first year the Carnival split to play over two weekends with B Grade on 9th and 10th September and A Grade on 16th and 17 September.

B Grade Senior Competition hosted 9 teams and A-Grade hosted 13 teams with players coming from as far as Tasmania, Melbourne and Perth, as well as Brisbane, Gold Coast, Lismore, Grafton and our local area to compete, renew old friendships and make new one.

B Grade Men's competition was won by The Trombones for the second year in a row against Brisbane Post-Tels and the Furious Flames took out the B-Women Competition against the Gold Coast Cruisers.

A-Men Trophy was taken home by The Titans who have been trying that for a couple of years now, with the Bulls Hit coming runners-up.

A-Women was played between West Brisbane Falcons and Titans with the Falcons taking the Trophy home for the second year in a row.

It was a big two weekends with a big effort by the committee and their helpers, officials and players with both weekends proving very successful for the future of the BBB Annual Senior Carnival.

