Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

Two arrested, shops closed amid Noosa COVID scare

by Chris Clarke
10th Aug 2020 2:10 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two young women from NSW have been arrested at a Noosa shopping centre and will be tested for coronavirus after arriving in Queensland before the state border was closed.

It is believed some shops have been closed as a result.

Witnesses reported seeing two females being transported by police from the shopping centre into a police vehicle with masks on.

"Two young girls got stopped outside the shop and told to sit on the floor, police gave them masks and shut all the doors of the shops, we're all locked in," one woman said.

 

 

Community Newsletter SignUp
coronavirus editors picks noosa

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Lismore Rams clashed with Byron Bay Devils

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Lismore Rams clashed with Byron Bay Devils

        News THE local team was in fine form in front of their home crowd, but was that enough to defeat the coastal team?

        Byron and Tweed residents confused over border 'bubble'

        Premium Content Byron and Tweed residents confused over border 'bubble'

        News A TWEED councillor has written to the Queensland premier demanding clarification...

        Five injured in Pacific Highway head-on collision

        Premium Content Five injured in Pacific Highway head-on collision

        News TWO vehicles collided head-on on Friday, leaving three people seriously injured.

        Returning residents prohibited from landing locally

        Premium Content Returning residents prohibited from landing locally

        News NSW residents returning from Victoria will only be allowed one option to re-enter...