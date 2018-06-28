Menu
Login
Police have arrested two men in Ballina over the murder of Aaron Marks in May.
Police have arrested two men in Ballina over the murder of Aaron Marks in May. Marc Stapelberg
Crime

Two arrested in Ballina murder case

28th Jun 2018 8:06 AM | Updated: 8:19 AM

UPDATE 8.48am: POLICE are conducting searches at two addresses in Ballina where two people were arrested over the murder of Aaron Marks.

The accused are due to face Ballina court today.

 

Original story: TWO arrests have been made in West Ballina in the Aaron Marks murder case.

Aaron Marks, 38, was fatally hurt after a night out in Ballina in May. Police have arrested two men in relation to the murder.
Aaron Marks, 38, was fatally hurt after a night out in Ballina in May. Police have arrested two men in relation to the murder. Contributed

Iluka man Aaron Marks, 38, had been spending the night in Ballina before he was found with severe head wounds on River St about 2am on Sunday, May 13.

 

Police released CCTV footage of a man they believe may have been a witness to the attack on Mr Marks.

Related Items

ballina crime editors picks
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Warning of CBD flooding danger from West Byron.

    Warning of CBD flooding danger from West Byron.

    News BELONGIL Catchment Drainage Board members are yet to be consulted on flood issues for West Byron Developments.

    • 28th Jun 2018 8:51 AM
    'Crude but honest' comedy by Alex Williamson

    'Crude but honest' comedy by Alex Williamson

    Whats On YouTube celebrity, comedian and actor brings latest show

    OPINION: All well within my technical area

    OPINION: All well within my technical area

    News Who will be the real winner of the world cup

    New Byron GM has seen it all

    New Byron GM has seen it all

    News Byron Council appoints new GM

    Local Partners