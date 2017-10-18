Twenty years of volunteer work restoring reserve

BYRANGERY Grass Reserve Trust are celebrating the official opening of the first stage of a walking track and the conversion of the last camphor laurel to native forest with a field day from 9am to 3pm this Friday on site.

Byrangery Grass Reserve is a 15 hectare Reserve in Goonengerry, set aside exclusively for wildlife habitat.

Dedicated volunteers have been carrying out restoration work since 1997. Not only is 2017 the reserve's 20th anniversary it also sees the opening of the first section of the walking track.

Val Hodgson, President of the Reserve Trust says: "Through the hard work and fundraising efforts of the local residents and the Trust's volunteers, with the addition of grants from the Department of Lands and other government grants we have been able to make a real difference to this important piece of community land.”

Planting native species and controlling weeds has seen a dramatic change to the reserve from a weed-dominated landscape to a diverse haven for local plants and animals.

Alan Goldstein added: "2017 also marks another important milestone. The reserve has benefited from funding through the NSW Governments Bush Connect project which has allowed us to employ professional bush regenerators to finally be able to convert the last of the camphor laurels.”

The field day will showcase the walking track and provide an opportunity to hear stories of the reserve's history and wildlife. The different types of restoration work used of the years will be discussed and detailed information on camphor conversion bush regeneration methods will be available.

This project is assisted by the New South Wales Government through its Environmental Trust.

For information call: 66267028 or alison. ratcliffe@byron.nsw.gov.au