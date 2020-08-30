Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Leoni Warren has won a Golden Shoe award from the Heart Foundation for her leadership to her Banora Point Walkers group
Leoni Warren has won a Golden Shoe award from the Heart Foundation for her leadership to her Banora Point Walkers group
News

Tweed woman recognised at National Heart Foundation awards

Adam Daunt
30th Aug 2020 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWEED RESIDENT Leoni Warren has been recognised at the annual Heart Foundation Golden Shoe awards for her efforts in leadership.

The Golden Shoe awards recognise individuals who have made a great effort to their walking groups

Ms Warren, who has been an organiser for the Banora Walkers Heart Foundation Walking group since it was established in 2011, said the award was a great achievement.

“When I received the phone call, I couldn’t believe it,” she said.

“It was a great thrill actually, very pleasing.

“One of the other (group members) did nominate me and everybody, when they heard about it, was pretty pleased, they know we do put a lot into it.

“It is lovely to be recognised by the group.”

Ms Warren said the group provided her with great support and friendships which had helped in a difficult year.

“Knowing that you have got friends out there and if you need to reach out to somebody you know that you can, outside of your normal range of people,” she said.

“Everybody was so anxious to get out and about as soon as we were allowed to do it again.”

Ms Warren encouraged other people who wanted a hobby to try out a local walking group.

“I think it’s most beneficial to a lot of people, like I said we have a lot of camaraderie which goes on between us and the friendships and people might want to think about starting one up,” she said.

The Heart Foundation’s director of active living, Adjunct Professor Trevor Shilton, congratulated this year’s Golden Shoe Award winners.

“These award recipients have all demonstrated a wonderful commitment to walking, which will in turn inspire and encourage others to be more physically active,” Professor Shilton said.

To see more visit www.heartfoundation.org.au.

banora point golden shoe awards heart foundation heart foundation australia northernriverscommunity northern rivers community organisations tweed heads
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Five of the best new songs from Northern Rivers artists

        Premium Content Five of the best new songs from Northern Rivers artists

        News ENJOY the best of the Northern Rivers music scene with these five tracks.

        150 good reasons border restrictions should be eased

        Premium Content 150 good reasons border restrictions should be eased

        News Business NSW is conducting a survey on the impact of Queensland’s hard border...

        Progress on $200,000 upgrade to sports clubs’ amenities

        Premium Content Progress on $200,000 upgrade to sports clubs’ amenities

        Sport NEW plans for the works were made available the morning of the council’s...

        Number of payroll jobs went down again, but there is help

        Premium Content Number of payroll jobs went down again, but there is help

        News RICHMOND Tweed’s rate of payroll job losses remained higher compared to the rest of...