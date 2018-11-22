Menu
Login
Schoolies have been warned by police to know their limits.
Schoolies have been warned by police to know their limits. kiatipol
Crime

Tweed police warn Schoolies over anti-social behaviour

Rick Koenig
by
21st Nov 2018 2:00 PM

SENIOR police are reminding school leavers to party safely and know their limits during 2018 Schoolies celebrations.

NSW Schoolies started on Friday, November 16, with many school leavers heading towards the northern parts of NSW, including Byron Bay and southern parts of Queensland including the Gold Coast.

Tweed Byron Police District duty officer Detective Inspector Matt Kehoe said police would be out in force targeting drug and alcohol-related crime and anti-social behaviour.

"Police aren't here to ruin your fun, but rather make it a safe environment for your celebrations," he said.

"Know your limits and look out for your mates so you can ensure this is a memorable event for the right reasons."

He said police were pleased with the behaviour of young people during the first two nights of the celebrations in Byron Bay, with only some minor incidents of anti-social behaviour and drinking alcohol in prohibited areas being detected.

The Schoolies operation continues until December 3.

byron bay schoolies tweed tweed police
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    EDITORIAL: Batten down the hatches me mateys

    EDITORIAL: Batten down the hatches me mateys

    News CAPTAIN Scomo feels our pain as we sit log jammed in traffic, wait for public transport that will never arrive or fail to get enrolled in our schools.

    Missing woman may be on the Northern Rivers

    Missing woman may be on the Northern Rivers

    News 28-year-old's handbag handed in to police

    Helping children sleep naturally

    Helping children sleep naturally

    News Simple but crucial support for traumatised kids.

    PHOTO GALLERY: Mullum dances in the dark

    PHOTO GALLERY: Mullum dances in the dark

    News Mullum Music Festival Photo Gallery

    Local Partners