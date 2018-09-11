Tweed model set for national competition

Tweed Heads model Karina Monaghan will compete for the crown of Miss Fashion Week Australia in Melbourne

TWEED Heads model Karina Monaghan will compete for the crown of Miss Fashion Week Australia in Melbourne next Sunday after she was selected as a competition finalist.

Ms Monaghan, who is just 20-years-old, said it would be the first time she had competed interstate as a model and was "really excited to experience Australia's different cultures".

In the competition, Ms Monaghan will compete in the petite division, where she will be judged on her runway walk, photo shoot images, active wear, formal gown and overall appearance.

The winner of the competition will then be jetted off to the US, where they will have the chance to represent Australia at the Miss Fashion Week finals and win $5000 in cash.

Ms Monaghan can't wait to strut her stuff when she flies down to Melbourne to compete.

"I can't wait, I've literally been waiting all month since I qualified and I've been looking for dresses and areas to visit down in Melbourne," she said.

"I'm really hoping I'll win but there's always a large number of girls when it comes to big modelling events like this.

"I'm really hoping I will win because it would give me the opportunity to do a big showcase over there and do a lot of photo shoots with famous photographers.

"I've always wanted to model internationally so this is the best opportunity I've had to represent Australia."

Ms Monaghan will compete for the national title of Miss Fashion Week in Melbourne next Sunday.