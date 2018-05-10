Tweed district women's bowls

CHAMPIONS: Hats off to Brunwick Heads' Lorraine McCormick (S), Jenny Lofts, Kerry Dexter and Sherril Pearce, the 2018 Tweed Byron District WBA Open Fours champions.

HATS off to Brunwick Heads' Lorraine McCormick (S), Jenny Lofts, Kerry Dexter and Sherril Pearce, the 2018 Tweed Byron District W.B.A. Open Fours champions.

This fine troop of bowlers made their way to the top of the leaderboard after defeating Jenny Meinel's Byron Bay team in the quarter-finals.

They then had to face another Byron Bay team, Pat Bigg (S), Diana Ricketts, Pam Scarborough and Robyn Knaus, in the semi-finals.

Taking control early and holding on well saw the ladies close the game with a solid margin. Condong's Mary Chisholm, Carolyn Caine, Jenny Glasby and Tina DeBelle were next in the final and last on the list to deal with.

Experiencing a close encounter with their opposition throughout the game, the girls were able to claim victory three shots up and also record a "Back to Back” win following on from their 2017 success in this championship.

District Senior Fours championship saw Pottsville's George Moore (S), Doreen Buckley, Jan Appleton and Judy Ahearn, after sweeping all before them in the rounds with sound margins, defeat Kingscliff's June Munn (S), Wyn Butler, Sheila Cancillier and Laurel Poole in convincing style in the final to take out this championship.