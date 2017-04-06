Tweed Byron District men's bowls notes

THE Tweed Byron District Bowls Reserve Grade and Over 60's Pairs finals were conducted at Ocean Shores on Sunday 2 April.

A high standard of bowling from all contestants in both finals made for a great afternoon of entertainment.

Mullumbimby's Ben Leeson (S) and Leigh Rickert were challenging Burrinbgar's Terry Standfield (S) and Dean Cotelli for top honours.

In a hard played encounter the Mullumbimby boys were able to overtake the Burringbar team to claim this year's title. Well done Ben and Leigh.

The Over 60's final between two Kingscliff teams saw Peter Duncan (S) and Paul Crompton overwhelm last years winners Trevor Hills (S) and Greg Barrack to take out top honours.

Condolences to Condong Bowls Club and members whose greens were covered with over a metre of flood waters at the height of the flooding and are now left with over 20 cm of sludge covering the greens.

Fellow district members wish you well as you begin your clean up to preserve your greens.