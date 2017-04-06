News

Tweed Byron District men's bowls notes

6th Apr 2017 2:11 PM
BOWLS: Mullumbimby's Ben Leeson and Leigh Rickert.
BOWLS: Mullumbimby's Ben Leeson and Leigh Rickert. Judith Tuckey

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE Tweed Byron District Bowls Reserve Grade and Over 60's Pairs finals were conducted at Ocean Shores on Sunday 2 April.

A high standard of bowling from all contestants in both finals made for a great afternoon of entertainment.

Mullumbimby's Ben Leeson (S) and Leigh Rickert were challenging Burrinbgar's Terry Standfield (S) and Dean Cotelli for top honours.

In a hard played encounter the Mullumbimby boys were able to overtake the Burringbar team to claim this year's title. Well done Ben and Leigh.

The Over 60's final between two Kingscliff teams saw Peter Duncan (S) and Paul Crompton overwhelm last years winners Trevor Hills (S) and Greg Barrack to take out top honours.

Condolences to Condong Bowls Club and members whose greens were covered with over a metre of flood waters at the height of the flooding and are now left with over 20 cm of sludge covering the greens.

Fellow district members wish you well as you begin your clean up to preserve your greens.

Byron Shire News

Topics:  bowls club mullumbimby club tweed byron district bowls association

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Byron Rugby's Sand Crabs are go

Byron Rugby's Sand Crabs are go

ALTHOUGH thrilled with getting a strong start to the season Byron Club President Tim Ahern is equally excited at the prospect running a reserve grade this year.

It's peak sweet pineapple season

MARKETING: Bangalow Farm stall assistant Grant Evington at the Mullumbimby Farmers' Market.

Pineapples are ripe when they are yellow.

Impact of Debbie is a reminder

RENEW FEST: Professor Lesley Hughes.

Former Climate Commissioner will speak at Renew Fest

Tweed Byron District men's bowls notes

BOWLS: Mullumbimby's Ben Leeson and Leigh Rickert.

Tweed Byron Reserve Grade Bowling finals.

Local Partners

Byron Rugby's Sand Crabs are go

ALTHOUGH thrilled with getting a strong start to the season Byron Club President Tim Ahern is equally excited at the prospect running a reserve grade this year.

Get on board for the Murwillumbah clean-up

THEY NEED OUR HELP: Residents affected by flooding in South Murwillumbah.

WONDERING how to help out after the floods devastated Murwillumbah?

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

EASY GUIDE: How to get your Splendour in the Grass tickets

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Are you prepared to get your tickets for this year's festival?

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Organisers have announced there will be a fundraiser for flood victims, with details to be unveiled shortly

Bickmore’s brilliant Project delivers headlines with heart

Carrie Bickmore co-hosts The Project.

CARRIE has found her perfect groove in popular news show.

Check into the ABC's new saga straight from the UK

Olivia Williams and Jamie Blackley star in the TV series The Halcyon.

THE Halcyon is the latest Downton Abbey-like drama to hit screens.

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

What's on the big screen this week

Xenia Goodwin in a scene from the movie Dance Academy: The Movie.

TWO very different TV shows get the big-screen treatment.

MKR recap: ‘Just leave me the f**k alone’

Um, your assigned subculture is hipster, not emo.

It was an epic tantrum that stole the show tonight.

Tully’s baby announcement buoys dramatic night on MKR

Sarah Tully shares her good news on My Kitchen Rules.

QUILPIE native delivered the good news on tonight’s show.

Family Home for 90 years - Quarter Acre in Town

12 Burns Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Auction 6th May...

For the first time offered in 90 years is this 'rare as hen's teeth' original cottage on 1012m block…or a quarter acre in the old measurement. The property has...

&quot;SEDONA&quot; - a SPECTACULAR HILLTOP property on one of Federal&#39;s highest points!

Federal 2480

House 5 3 6 $2,250,000

At 212 metres above sea level is this privately gated estate capturing views in all 360 degrees - making this something to behold! On a level plateau, at the...

Bask &amp; Stow

59 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 6 5 4 Please Contact...

First National are excited to present to the market Bask & Stow… a luxe guesthouse featuring a collection of individually styled guest suites with reference to...

Views and Luxury Soar to Brand New Heights

1/26 Pacific Vista Drive, Byron Bay 2481

Duplex 3 2 Auction 13th May...

AUCTION PRICE GUIDE: $1,400,000 to $1,500,000 Set high on the ridgeline in this tightly held enclave bordering Arakwal National Park, is this spectacular property...

Immaculate Home In Beautiful Newrybar

110 Broken Head Road, Newrybar 2479

House 3 1 $1,450,000 to...

Set on 4537m2, this Newrybar property offers a real sense of privacy and elevation with a beautiful, vast rural outlook and ocean glimpses. This home is north...

Standout Residential Opportunity

50 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 Expressions of...

Perfectly positioned at the gateway to Byron Bay's holiday precinct sits this large block with two street frontages. This is a prime development site (STCA) with...

In Harmony With Nature

6/95 Blackbutt Lane, Broken Head 2481

House 4 3 2 $1,695,000 to...

Situated high up in the exclusive area of Broken Head, with 360-degree forest views, clean air & the sound of the sea to lull you to sleep, this north facing...

Massive Price Adjustment

4/130 Lighthouse Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $1,650,000

Owners instructions are clear that this well positioned apartment on Lighthouse Road needs to be sold. Reduced price to a firm $1.65m. We are delighted to present...

Lifestyle and Location

3/26 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 Auction $780,000...

Offered for the first time in 10 years this solid brick 2 bedroom unit is located in a tightly held boutique complex of only 4 residences in the highly...

&quot;TOWN &amp; COUNTRY LIVING&quot;

Lismore Heights 2480

Residential Land 0 0 $195,000

A residential lot of approximately 1/2 an acre, elevated and breezy with rural views. Set on the outskirts of Lismore with picturesque northerly valley views and...

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Toowoomba pub sold to 'larger-than-life character'

BIG SALE: Harristown's Stock Exchange Hotel has sold to a well-known hotelier.

A pub in Toowoomba has officially sold to a well-known hotelier

EDITORIAL: Thanks, that's fine, just leave it there seeing as you don't want it anymore. We'll pick it...

THANKS: Just leave it there seeing as though you don't want it anymore.

Revealing my beach litter dream home.

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!