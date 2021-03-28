Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Australia's brekky TV secrets revealed
News

TV network hit by possible cyber attack

28th Mar 2021 1:23 PM

Channel 9's live shows were wiped from TV this morning after a massive IT crash brought the network down.

The channel was unable to go live with Weekend Today this morning with the show's hosts taking to Twitter to question what was going on.

The network later said its team was frantically working to fix the morning's technical issues and its usual shows of Weekend Today and Sports Sunday would not go to air.

The channel is airing prerecorded programs until at least 1pm to give them time to fix the technical issues.

 

Sources told TV Blackbox that the problems were nationwide and had hit live programming across Australia.

The technical issues also mean the network has been unable to prep each program, throwing the channel's 6pm news bulletin into question.

However, a spokesperson for Nine said the network would be resuming live programming soon.

"Nine is responding to technical issues affecting live broadcasting. At this stage we are working through the impacts across the network and will provide an update as we resolve the systems," the spokesperson said.

"NRL, 6pm News Bulletins and our evening schedule will proceed as normal."

Entertainment reporter Peter Ford said engineers were investigating if the issue was a cyber attack.

 

Originally published as TV network hit by possible cyber attack

More Stories

cyber attack editors picks nine tv network

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Is the Northern Rivers economy about to fall off a cliff?

        Premium Content Is the Northern Rivers economy about to fall off a cliff?

        Opinion There’s nervous signs in the Northern Rivers’ economy as JobSeeker and JobKeeper is wound up.

        Residents evacuated in flood aftermath

        Residents evacuated in flood aftermath

        Weather Health fears as septic tank leak triggers urgent evacuation order

        Parents’ pain: Inquest hears Carley fell through the cracks

        Premium Content Parents’ pain: Inquest hears Carley fell through the cracks

        News The State Coroner will consider a range of recommendations