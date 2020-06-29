Menu
Ryan Phelan And Girlfriend Chelsea Franklin
TV host issues first statement after DV charges

by Jonathon Moran
29th Jun 2020 7:38 PM
Television presenter Ryan Phelan has denied assault allegations.

The former Channel 7 The Daily Edition co-host will front Manly Local Court tomorrow after being charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault against his partner Chelsea Franklin.

"The allegation is unequivocally denied by our client," Phelan's legal representative Claudette Chua told The Daily Telegraph.

Phelan, 45, was stood down immediately after The Daily Telegraph broke the news last Monday night, two days after the alleged incident occurred.

Chua, of Cockburn and Co, is the instructing solicitor, while Phelan has also engaged high profile barrister Margaret Cunneen SC.

Ryan Phelan and girlfriend Chelsea Franklin. Picture: Instagram/@ryanphelan_tv
NSW Police also last week took out an provisional Apprehended Domestic Violence Order stipulating that the accused not do any of the following to Chelsea Franklin: "assault or threaten her; stalk, harass or intimidate her; and intentionally or recklessly destroy or damage any property that belongs to or is in the possession of Chelsea Franklin".

Chua previously worked with Cunneen after she was pursued over allegations by ICAC that she perverted the course of justice, which were ultimately dropped with no charges.

Franklin last week told the Telegraph she was "completely devastated" after her partner was charged with domestic violence offences against her.

 

Franklin outside their Frenchs Forest home last week. Picture: Jeremy Piper
"I am completely devastated. I'm heartbroken," the ballet teacher said. "He was my best friend and lover. We have had an amazing wonderful relationship, so I hope he is OK."

Phelan's departure from The Daily Edition came four days prior to the show airing its final episode on Friday.

Days prior, Seven executives announced the daytime program had been axed due to increased pressures on the business because of coronavirus.

Phelan's co-host Sally Obermeder, who finished up with the network on Friday, opened last Tuesday's show by addressing the allegations against him.

"Before we go on I want to take the opportunity to address Ryan Phelan's absence from the program," she told viewers. "Ryan will not be returning to The Daily Edition due to the serious allegations that have been made against him. The network was unaware of these allegations until notified last night. We are all understandably shocked by the situation but as the matter is now before the courts, we won't be commenting further."

 

If you are affected by the issues in this story, help is available:

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

NEW SOUTH WALES DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. NSW Domestic Violence Line: 1800 656 463
  2. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

Originally published as TV host issues first statement after DV charges

Phelan has enlisted high-profile barrister Margaret Cunneen into his legal team. Picture: Chris Pavlich
