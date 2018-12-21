TV crew films topless contestants

A Miss France contestant hasn't ruled out pursuing a complaint against a TV broadcaster after she was filmed topless in the changing room during a live broadcast.

Sylvie Tellier, national director of Miss France Organisation, was interviewing contestants in the dressing room for a broadcast on TV channel TF1 while a number of young women could be seen getting changed in the background, The Mirror reported.

Miss Aquitaine, 20-year-old Carla Bonesso, could be seen topless while another was barely covered.

"I was not quite naked, it was an accident," she told local media. "But TF1 did not manage its cameras well, it was not at all professional."

Presenter Sylvie Tellier interviews contestants. Picture: CEN/Australscope

Miss Aquitaine, Carla Bonesso, could be seen topless. Picture: CEN/Australscope

Organisers described it as a major gaffe. Picture: CEN/Australscope

Ms Bonesso did not make the top five. Picture: CEN/Australscope

Asked if she would be taking action, she said, "I do not know."

Ms Tellier described it was a major gaffe. "This should not have happened," she said. "This is a big mistake on our part and it has spoiled this show a little."

The TV director responsible, Franck Broqua, said he had wanted a camera behind the scenes "to be closer to the candidates". During the live event, the cameraman moved to a different spot than had been rehearsed, giving him a wider angle.

Mr Broqua said he had "reacted quickly enough" but was sorry for the "regrettable live incident". The footage has been removed from online versions of the show.

Miss Tahiti, 23-year-old Vaimalama Chaves, was ultimately crowned Miss France 2019.