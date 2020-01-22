Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Malcolm Turnbull called Trump a climate denier.
Malcolm Turnbull called Trump a climate denier.
Politics

Turnbull’s extraordinary Trump spray

by AAP
22nd Jan 2020 1:04 PM

DONALD Trump is the leading climate change denier in the world, former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull says.

Mr Turnbull has again weighed into the climate debate, prompted this time by the US president labelling environmental activists "prophets of doom".

"He uses the politics of fear when it suits him and essentially Trump is the leading climate denier in the world," Mr Turnbull told the BBC on Wednesday.

"He's leading the most influential nation in the world and is actively working against global action to reduce emissions."

Mr Trump has used a speech at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland to warn against "pessimism" without once using the words "climate" or "global warming".

 

 

"This is a time for optimism. Fear and doubt is not a good thought process," he said.

"To embrace the possibilities of tomorrow, we must reject the perennial prophets of doom and their predictions of apocalypse."

Mr Turnbull says the climate change debate is simply one of physics, but has been overrun with ideology.

"The fundamental problem that we face - in the United States in particular and also in Australia - this issue of global warming, global heating, has been turned into an ideological issue or a values issue," he said.

"The more greenhouse gases you pump into the atmosphere the more of the greenhouse effect you get, the warmer the planet gets and the consequences we are living with.

"Hotter, drier climate, longer and more droughts, fiercer and more fires."

Mr Trump has begun the process of removing the US from the Paris agreement, a global pact to try and reduce emissions in order to curb climate change.

Australia remains committed to the Paris target of reducing emissions by 26 to 28 per cent on 2005 levels by 2030, but plans to use credit from past agreements to achieve about half the goal.

More Stories

Show More

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The search to uncover toxic danger on our firegrounds

        premium_icon The search to uncover toxic danger on our firegrounds

        News WORLD-CLASS researchers will study soils and landscapes across the Northern Rivers to test for a toxic substance that can cause lung cancer.

        PHOTOS: Chips fly in Brunswick Heads

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Chips fly in Brunswick Heads

        News Celebrating Brunswick Heads' Festival of the Fish n’ Chips.

        Flood study aims to help reduce risks to people, property

        premium_icon Flood study aims to help reduce risks to people, property

        Council News "We need input from residents, businesses, people who know the area"

        Accused carjacker claims it wasn’t him, court hears

        premium_icon Accused carjacker claims it wasn’t him, court hears

        News The man ordered a woman out of her car before driving away