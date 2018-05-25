Tune in to the New Economy

CHAMBER CHAT: At Thursday's Byron Bay Chamber Commerce catch-up are Mark Holden from Sourdough, Byron Chamber President Todd Sotheren, Chamber Executive Officer Sarah Knight and board member Alice Moffett, Ingrid Johansen- ETC Business Relationship Manager, Geoff Coward- owner of Jonson's Restaurant Bar (and former owner of the Balcony) and Peter Wotton- President of Destination Byron.

IT HAS been another busy month for the Byron Chamber of Commerce team as we continue fostering new connections, expanding our networks and exploring opportunities to further engage with our members and the broader community.

As Chamber president it is inspiring to be in the hot seat, seeing so many exciting success stories beginning to emerge from local business owners and entrepreneurs.

These inspiring individuals are bucking trends, taking chances and really putting our region on the map.

With this in mind, and a desire to celebrate the innovation coming out of our hometown, we recently partnered with Bay FM to launch our weekly one-hour radio program, The New Economy from 12noon-1pm on Monday's.

Our new show is designed to open up the conversation and discuss what some of the new business buzz words we all hear really mean for our community.

We kicked off last week's show with a discussion with one of our new community members- Dan Fitzgerald of Small Giants Collective.

Dan launched the conversation with a highly stimulating exploration of B-Corps and triple bottom line economics, amongst other exciting ideas.

This week, we took time out to talk all things new economy with Brandon Saul of Habitat- another inspirational local doing some seriously exciting stuff.

In other business award winning news, the stupendously cool Brookies Gin recently received international acknowledgement for industry innovation picking up an award for Best Gin In The World at the World Spirt Competition, in San Fransisco.

It was an incredible achievement for these hometown favourites and our members are super proud of Brookie's. They are an inspiration to our community and are doing things that put our our region strongly on the map as an inspiring hub for innovation.

