Menu
Login
News

Try this ultimate Byron Bay quiz, we dare you

Find out if you REALLY know Byron Bay.
Find out if you REALLY know Byron Bay. Mireille Merlet-Shaw
Christian Morrow
by

TIME to gather the family around the glowing embers of the Byron Shire News Bumper Christmas Quiz.

1. Which one of these will be the fastest growing area of employment in Byron next year?

a. Parking inspectors

b. Masterplan masterplanners to plan all the masterplanning that is being planned.

c. Life coaching de-programmer.

2. Which one of these is not a "thing'' in the Byron Shire?

a. Masterplan masterplanning

b. Activated water

c. Hubcappuccino - a cappuccino served in a vintage Kombi van hub cap

d. None. All of these things will be a "thing'' soon.

3. How many houses will be built at West Byron?

a. Zero

b. Nobody really knows

c. As many as humanly possible

4. How many houses in Byron are on Air BnB?

a. Most of them

b. All of them

c. Not mine.

5. True or false? It will be quicker to wait for the invention of a Star Trek-style matter transfer beam than wait for the Byron Bypass to be built. And it will be cheaper.

6. What short phrase should be added to the "Welcome to Byron'' sign to follow "Cheer up, Slow down and Chill out''?

a. It's over, you missed it

b. Rich people only

c. Go away

d. Home of pop-up beach weddings between two sticks

d. So blessed (automatic disqualification).

7. True or false? A butterfly's life span is longer than the life span of a dress purchased in Byron Bay.

8. Which overused term should be banned in Byron Shire?

a. Activated spaces

b. Activated nuts

c. Passive surveillance

d. Blessed

e. My/your/our journey when not used in reference to travelling (Note: astral travelling does not count).

9. Which one of these is not a real religion?

a. Ghostafarian

b. Jehovah's vegan

c. Paleotologist

d. Developer

e. None. They are all real religions in Byron Bay.

10. The Byron markets are moving to:

a. Simon Richardson's front yard

b. One of those spooky post-industrial wasteland blocks beside the M1 at Ballina

c. Julian Rocks

d. The Gold Coast.

SCORE: There are no wrong answers or scores, so everyone gets a non-judgemental set of self-assessment guidelines. Have a responsible, happy, inclusive, gender and carbon neutral time-off-work thingy.

Topics:  air bnb butterfly byron bay byron bay council byron bay masterplan new years resolutions parking inspectors the gold coast

Byron Shire News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Day 2: Glass Animals won't break at Falls

Day 2: Glass Animals won't break at Falls

THE English indie rock band was the music highlight on a very wet and muddy day in Byron Bay.

Miley Cyrus rolls into Byron Bay with Hollywood A-listers

Miley at Spell and Gypsy in Byron Bay. Picture: Media Mode

HOLLYWOOD’S hottest bromance has berthed in Byron Bay for New Year.

Sale of rail corridor land 'makes no sense'

An aerial view of the Wollongbar Motel at 19-21 Shirley St, Byron Bay, which backs on to the rail corridor.

Backlash over proposed sale of "surplus” land.

Are you keen to join the Fringe Wives Club?

COMEDY: The Fringe Wives Club will perform in Brunswick Heads next month.

Glittery Clittery is the trio's new show

Local Partners