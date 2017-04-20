News

Try a little Byron Youth Theatre magic

20th Apr 2017 10:31 AM
JOIN CLASS: Director of the Byron Youth Theatre Lisa Apostolides and students having fun.
DIRECTOR of Byron Youth Theatre Lisa Apostolides is offering locals a chance to get a taste of the theatre with two new drama classes.

"It all started after we ran a holiday workshop a few years ago funded by Byron Council's Small Change grant,” she said.

"BYT members were trained to facilitate the workshop and everyone had so much fun.”

Lisa's 27 years of facilitating drama and theatre groups of all ages in four different countries, as well as her own performing experience in traditional, contemporary, Playback and Forum Theatre ensures that the classes will provide participants with diverse activities and exercises.

Eight to 12-year-olds can "Try A Little BYT” from 4.15pm-5.30pm on Tuesdays at the Byron Community Cabin. There are fun games, skill development in acting, voice and movement with Lisa as the main facilitator, assisted by experienced Byron Youth Theatre members.

Adults can get involved in the Byron Lighthouse Theatre offering classes on a Thursday evening in Brunswick Public School Hall. All classes start at the beginning of Term 2. Class sizes are limited so email Lisa at byronyouththeatre 2481@gmail.com.

Byron Shire News

Topics:  acting classes byron shire byron youth theatre lisa apostolides

