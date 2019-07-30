‘Truth is out’: False rape teen faces jail

The British teenager who accused 12 Israelis of gang-rape arrives at the Famagusta District Court in Paralimni in eastern Cyprus to face charges of making a false allegation. Picture: Iakovos Hatzistavrou/AFP

A British teenager who claimed she was gang-raped by 12 men in Ayia Napa is facing a multimillion-dollar damages claim after it emerged she made the story up.

The 19-year-old, who cannot be named, had told police she was attacked in a Cyprus hotel room, and the Israeli men were then rounded up by police and held in custody for nine days.

But they were all dramatically released after she tearfully told cops she had invented the story because she was annoyed some of them had filmed themselves while having consensual sex.

There was also reportedly no DNA evidence linking them to the alleged attack.

A law enforcement official said the woman had withdrawn her claims during questioning over the weekend, saying there had been sexual contact with the suspects but she wasn't raped.

Earlier today she was taken to a court in Famagusta, Cyprus, for a remand hearing, but the case was postponed until tomorrow after her lawyer failed to show up.

TV pictures showed her arriving for the hearing with a jacket over her head handcuffed to a police woman. Her mother was said to be at court.

The 12 who are all now back in Israel celebrated their release on arrival at Tel Aviv airport, and social media footage showed them chanting, "The Brit woman is a whore".

Yona Golub, who was among those initially held and then released, confirmed he would seek damages from the woman, who claimed she had been attacked at the Pambos Napa hotel in Aya Napa earlier this month.

He said: "We will sue her for the anguish caused and for libel. I am walking in the street and people are calling me a rapist.

"I was with two friends who were arrested and they straight away arrested me too. I know my friends were in the room, but I wasn't. I don't know the girl.

"The truth is out. I told myself, today finally this nightmare ends. I went through tough days."

Defence lawyers representing some of the group, Yaniv Habari and Nir Yaslovitzh, confirmed they intended to sue the young woman on behalf of those she accused.

Mr Habari told The Sun: "We will proceed with legal action against the individual that made the false allegations, for damages, for every day and every moment they were in prison falsely.

Paradise: The sea caves near Cape Grecko in Ayia Napa, Cyprus where the teen made her false allegations.

"The claim against her is being drafted at the moment by my clients who are still all very traumatised by what they have been through. They will be suing for loss of earnings, defamation and the suffering that was caused to them by her claims."

A legal source close to the men added: "There are 12 cases to be heard and this will be a very expensive case for her. The claims will run into millions for the suffering she put them through."

A Cyprus police spokesman said the woman had been charged with "public mischief" and had been remanded in custody until her hearing today.

He added, if convicted, she faced a prison sentence of up to one year and a maximum fine of £1000 ($A1771).

A spokesman for Cyprus Police told the Sun Online the identity of the woman would only be revealed if she is found guilty.

