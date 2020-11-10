Trump's desperate act to stop Biden

In another desperate attempt to stay in the White House, Donald Trump has reportedly ordered officials to block Joe Biden's transition team.

Donald Trump remains determined to challenge his defeat to Joe Biden in the courts, despite the lack of evidence to back up his claims of widespread fraud.

His legal fight suffered another blow today with the man overseeing it, adviser David Bossie, testing positive for the coronavirus.

In another desperate attempt to keep Joe Biden from claiming his spot in the White House, Mr Trump has reportedly instructed his senior officials not to cooperate with Mr Biden's transition team.

Mr Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 election on Saturday by multiple media outlets but, according to The Washington Post, some officials have been ordered to block Mr Biden's team from starting the normal transition process until the official election result was confirmed by the General Services Administration.

"We have been told: Ignore the media, wait for it to be official from the government," an unnamed senior administration official told the publication.

Tensions are rising as a result of the delay, with Mr Biden's team reportedly considering legal action if Mr Trump continues to refuse to allow a peaceful transition of power.

The was some positive news regarding the virus today, with Pfizer announcing its potential vaccine had proven to be 90 per cent effective in clinical trials.

Mr Biden welcomed the news, but stressed that no vaccine would be widely distributed to the general public for months.

"It's clear that this vaccine, even if approved, will not be widely available for many months yet to come. The challenge before us now is still immense, and growing," he said.

The Trump-appointed administrator of the General Services Administration, Emily Murphy, has been delaying declaring Mr Biden as the official election winner.

This means that Mr Biden's team is being blocked from accessing critical information and millions of dollars provided to the president-elect in order to move forward with the transition process.

Originally published as Trump's desperate act to stop Biden