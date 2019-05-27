Trump to meet new Japan Emperor Naruhito

US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are set to meet with newly enthroned Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo.

The Trumps, who arrived in Japan on Saturday for a four-day tour, will be the country's first state guests since Naruhito's enthronement on May 1, which came a day after his father Akihito renounced the throne in the country's first abdication in 202 years.

The couple is also invited to a state banquet at the palace in the evening.

Trump is also scheduled to hold talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, with trade and North Korea expected to dominate the conversation.

Trump has repeatedly criticised Japan for its chronic trade surplus with the US, threatening to slap tariffs on Japanese cars and car parts.

But he claimed on Sunday that "great progress" had been made in trade talks.

"Great progress being made in our Trade Negotiations with Japan. Agriculture and beef heavily in play," Trump tweeted, having previously urged Abe to open the country's automotive and agriculture markets.

On Sunday, Trump and Abe played golf and watched a sumo wrestling match at the Ryogoku Kokugi-kan, where the president presented a special US-made trophy to rank-and-file wrestler Asanoyama, the winner of the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament in Tokyo.