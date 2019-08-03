Menu
Donald Trump mocked news of an attempted burglary of an opponent
Politics

Trump mocks US Democrat's home burglary

3rd Aug 2019 4:12 PM

US President Donald Trump has tweeted about a reported burglary at the Baltimore home of Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings.

Trump has denigrated Cummings this week, calling his majority-black district a "disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess."

On Friday, Trump tweeted, "Really bad news! The Baltimore house of Elijah Cummings was robbed. Too bad!"

Police said they received a report of a burglary on Saturday at a West Baltimore home, but it was unknown whether property was taken.

The Baltimore Sun, citing state property records, reported the break-in happened at Cummings' home.

Cummings' House Oversight and Reform Committee has been investigating Trump family members serving in the White House.

The break-in came hours before Trump launched a Twitter tirade against Cummings.

Andy Eichar, Cummings' press secretary, said Cummings was unavailable for comment.

