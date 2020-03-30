Trump, Biden neck-and-neck in new poll

Former US Vice President Joe Biden and current US President Trump are virtually neck and neck in the 2020 United States presidential race, a new poll released on Sunday local time found.

According to the New York Post, registered voters opted for Mr Biden by 49 per cent over Mr Trump's 47 per cent, the Washington Post-ABC News poll shows - with the US President closing a 7 percentage point gap from February as his administration responds to the coronavirus outbreak.

US President Donald Trump is facing his greatest challenge with the coronavirus outbreak creating an opportunity for his opponent Joe Biden, whose approval has surged. Picture: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Registered voters by 47 to 43 per cent said they "trust" Mr Trump to handle the coronavirus pandemic over Biden, but thought the Democratic presidential candidate would be better able to manage health care than the president by 50 to 41 per cent.

On who they trust on the economy, registered voters picked Mr Trump 52 to 42 per cent.

The poll comes amid the coronavirus crisis that has caused a number of states to postpone their primary elections to keep voters from contracting the virus.

Mr Biden, surging in elections in March, has managed to amass more delegates than his Democratic challenger, Sen. Bernie Sanders, but has yet to attain the 1991 needed to win the nomination at the Democratic National Convention.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., right, and former Vice President Joe Biden. Mr Biden has emerged as the preferred Democratic candidate. Picture: AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

The survey found Mr Biden with a wide lead over the Vermont senator - 55 to 39 per cent - among Democrats and Democratic-leaning independent voters.

The poll comes a day after a Fox News survey showed Mr Biden leading Mr Trump 49 to 40 per cent.

The poll surveyed 845 registered voters nationally between March 22-25.

It has a plus/minus 3.5 percentage points margin of error.

US President Donald Trump waves as he walks from Marine One as he returns to the White House. Picture: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

It comes as an earlier poll found Mr Trump trailing Joe Biden by nine points in a head-to-head matchup.

The findings - outside the Fox News poll's margin of error - show Mr Trump's numbers against Mr Biden virtually unchanged from January.

According to the New York Post, voters quizzed gave the former vice president high marks for his promise to nominate a woman as his vice president, with 63 per cent saying they approved of the idea.

Mr Trump continued to hold wide leads with his base voters, including conservatives, white evangelicals, regular churchgoers, white men, and whites without a college degree.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden rated well with voters polled who approved of his commitment to a female running mate. Picture: AP Photo

The survey was conducted between March 21 and March 24.

The poll suggests that while the president's approval ratings for handling the coronavirus crisis are improving, it is so far not translating into a general election advantage against Mr Biden.

Mr Trump's overall approval ratings hit 49 per cent this week according to the latest numbers from Gallup, numbers Mr Trump hasn't seen since the height of his Senate impeachment trial in February.

A further 60 per cent of Americans said he was doing a good job at handling the coronavirus pandemic.

