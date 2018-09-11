True grit in times of drought

TRUE GRIT: Organisers and supporters of the True Grit Dinner to support the town of Bingara. Alli Page, Richard Millyard, Tony Hayward, Lorelei Potter, Mike Dowd, Aurora Davidson, Greg Nash and Jo Millar.

TRUE GRIT: Organisers and supporters of the True Grit Dinner to support the town of Bingara. Alli Page, Richard Millyard, Tony Hayward, Lorelei Potter, Mike Dowd, Aurora Davidson, Greg Nash and Jo Millar. Christian Morrow

THE ongoing campaign by the Bangalow business community to support the drought-ravaged town of Bingara continues with the True Grit Dinner from 5.30pm on October 6 at the Bangalow Hotel.

The Bangalow Chamber of Commerce and Bangalow Lions Club have 'adopted' the town of Bingara, a five-hour drive southwest of Bangalow.

Last month Bangalow sent a convoy of stock feed, household items and groceries to Bingara, a town doing it tough during the drought currently gripping NSW.

"Given how lucky we are here in Bangalow, with green paddocks and town water, we decided to share some of our good fortune out west,” president of the Bangalow Chamber of Commerce Jo Millar said.

Bangalow adopts Bingara is a long-term campaign of support with the next major fundraiser being the True Grit Dinner.

Lorelei Potter from Bangalow Hotel said organisers were looking to get new and old residents on board and any ideas or assistance people could provide with the event would be greatly appreciated.

"We are organising a sit-down dinner, live music, talking heads, raffles and an auction of sporting memorabilia and premium prizes,” MsPotter said.

"Locals are donating the meat and produce, the kitchen staff are donating their time and skill, as are the bar staff, and the hotel is sponsoring some of the refreshments.

"We also need donations of substantive items for our auction and raffles.”

Damien Crump, a stock and station agent with J.A. McGregor Livestock and Property at Bingara, co-ordinated the distribution of last month's convoy and conveyed his town's gratitude for the support saying:

"The recipients were humbled with some moved to tears,” he said.

"It is certainly overwhelming to know that our local Bingara farmers are being thought of in these terrible times.

"Thank you.”